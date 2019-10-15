Home

1941 - 2019
Virginia F. Moore, 78, of Lewes DE, passed away Monday the 7th of Oct at Beebe Hospital, Lewes DE.

A memorial service will be held Thursday the 17th of Oct, Viewing from 2-4 PM with the service starting 4PM at Short Funeral Home, Georgetown DE. A graveside memorial service will be held Friday the 18th of Oct, 1PM at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Easton MD, where Virginia will be interned with Allen W. Moore Jr.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the or the American Diabetes Association in Virginia's name.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019
