|
|
|
Vivian Elaine Morris of Trappe, MD died on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at UMSMC at Easton.
Born in Chestertown on March 16, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Louis Howard Walls and Anna Virginia Scott (Lockwood). Vivian worked hard running her own cleaning business - she was always working - and in few times she wasn't she enjoyed cooking and loved being on the water.
Vivian is survived by her son, Michael Morris (Heather) of Trappe; her longtime companion, Charles Whitby of Trappe; stepdaughter, Tracey Fairall (Lee) of Linkwood, and her mother; Anna Virginia Scott of Chestertown. She is also survived by her sister; Dawn Faulkner of Greensboro; and brothers, Louis Walls of Chestertown, and Mark Scott of Ocean City and many loving nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her daughter, Stacy Marie Morris; her loving stepfather, William "Billy" Scott, and brothers, Kenny Walls, Glenn Walls and David Walls.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 from 1-3pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, PA, 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD (at the corner of Harrison and Brookletts).
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the family to help defray the cost of services to: Heather & Michael Morris, PO Box 5, Trappe, MD, 21673.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on July 28, 2019