Vivian Marie (Custer) Fulkerson passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Caroline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Denton, MD. She was 99.
She was born on August 6, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Charles Earl Custer and Nellie Elsie (Hufferd) Custer.
She graduated from Wood River Community High School and was a member of Easton Church of God since the 1970's. She married the love of her life Eugene Fulkerson on August 17, 1940 and together they owned and operated V & G Store in Preston, MD for over 25 years. She enjoyed cooking, playing the piano & organ, sewing & reading.
She is survived by her daughter Bonnie Sue Kerman (Michael), grandchildren, Jennifer Sue Siegel(Neil), Eli Fulkerson, Willa Fulkerson, Lela Fulkerson, Eugene Williams, Justin Kerman and Kennett Vail-Rojas, great-grandchildren, Nyla Williams, Oscar Siegel, Harrison Siegel and Jude Siegel. Also her niece, Sandra Ann Custer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Eugene Bernard Fulkerson, her son, Charles Richard Fulkerson and her daughter, Laura Jean Rojas-Vail.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 2pm at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
