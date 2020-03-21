|
W. Franklin Moore, Jr. of Centreville, MD passed away at his home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was 86 years old.
Born on the home farm near Centreville, Mr. Moore was the son of the late Webster Franklin Moore, Sr. and Ethel Barcus Moore. He was a 1952 graduate of Centreville High School.
A life-long resident, dairy farmer, and Holstein breeder of Queen Anne's County, Mr. Moore was very active in community affairs. He had been a Director for Farm Credit, Choptank Electric Cooperative, and the former MD Artificial Breeders Cooperative. He had served on the former QAC Southern States Cooperative Board, QAC Farm Bureau, Our Mother of Sorrows Parish Council, and QA County Democratic Central Committee and he was a member of the MD Holstein Association. He was very active in 4-H and exhibited at the first QAC Fair. He was also an avid fox hunter and spent many hours listening to the sounds of his hounds.
Mr. Moore is survived by his childhood sweetheart and love of his life, his wife of 64 years, Barbara Lynch Moore; his son Jeff Moore and his wife Cindy of Centreville; his daughter Lisa Yoash and her husband Matt of Centreville; two sisters Ola M. Smith (Ronald) of Sudlersville and Ethel M. Boyle (James) of Queen Anne; one brother M. Lee Moore (Dottie) of Centreville; and five grandchildren: Ben Yoash and his wife Kate, Laurel Moore and her fiance Nick, Logan Moore, Natalie Yoash, and Leslie Moore. He is preceded in death by a brother John Bradford Moore and his sister-in-law Margaret H. Moore.
Because of the COVID-19 precautions, the funeral services will be private for the family only. A memorial Mass and fellowship will be announced and held at a later time.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests for them to be sent to Our Mother of Sorrows Parish, 303 Chesterfield Ave., Centreville, MD 21617. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 22, 2020