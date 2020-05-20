Wade Wilbert Thomas of Federalsburg, MD passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at home. He was 37. Born in Easton, MD on January 13, 1983 to Myrtle Kathleen Miles Calloway of Federalsburg, MD and the late Franklin Earl Thomas.
Wade attended Colonel Richardson High School and continued schooling at Chesapeake College where he studied Radiological Sciences and received his associate's degree. He received his bachelor's degree in Radiological Sciences at AdventHealth University. He became an X-Ray and CT Tech. Previously he worked for Shore Health System and currently was employed by Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and Beebe Medical HealthCare.
A huge family man, his family was absolutely everything. He was the ultimate dad joke teller, he was the ultimate dad and husband and never missed an opportunity to brag on his sons or his family. He always had a smile on his face, was a friend to everyone and always loved helping out. He loved having friends and family over for bbq's and crabs. He loved to figure out how to fix things in the most abstract ways as well as sharing that trade with his sons. Wade was a longtime volunteer for many of the sports that his sons were involved in but his absolute favorite was being on the football field. He would be seen at many sporting events supporting all of the "kids" in his life. He was a dedicated member of the community and volunteered his time to many organizations.
Wade is survived by his wife, the former Keri Blanchfield, whom he married on May 30, 2009, his 4 sons, Christopher Wahl, Wade Wilbert Jr., Brennan, and Bradley Thomas all of Federalsburg, and Teddy Wooters who he loved like a son. He is also survived by his mother, Myrtle Kathleen Miles Calloway of Federalsburg; his stepmother Amy Thomas of Preston; mother in law Jeannette Blanchfield of Valley Center, CA; a brother Toby Thomas (Lisa) of Federalsburg, 2 sisters Kelli Thomas Jester of Denton; Rachel Calloway of Federalsburg; sister in law Stacy Blanchfield of Preston and brother in law Kenneth Boone (Mila) of Valley Center, CA. In addition he is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive family and friends on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 3-5pm at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, we will be allowing no more than 10 people in the church at a time. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Interment services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make donations, it can be made to the family through venmo @KeriThomas9119 or you can reach out to the family directly for additional options.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
Wade attended Colonel Richardson High School and continued schooling at Chesapeake College where he studied Radiological Sciences and received his associate's degree. He received his bachelor's degree in Radiological Sciences at AdventHealth University. He became an X-Ray and CT Tech. Previously he worked for Shore Health System and currently was employed by Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and Beebe Medical HealthCare.
A huge family man, his family was absolutely everything. He was the ultimate dad joke teller, he was the ultimate dad and husband and never missed an opportunity to brag on his sons or his family. He always had a smile on his face, was a friend to everyone and always loved helping out. He loved having friends and family over for bbq's and crabs. He loved to figure out how to fix things in the most abstract ways as well as sharing that trade with his sons. Wade was a longtime volunteer for many of the sports that his sons were involved in but his absolute favorite was being on the football field. He would be seen at many sporting events supporting all of the "kids" in his life. He was a dedicated member of the community and volunteered his time to many organizations.
Wade is survived by his wife, the former Keri Blanchfield, whom he married on May 30, 2009, his 4 sons, Christopher Wahl, Wade Wilbert Jr., Brennan, and Bradley Thomas all of Federalsburg, and Teddy Wooters who he loved like a son. He is also survived by his mother, Myrtle Kathleen Miles Calloway of Federalsburg; his stepmother Amy Thomas of Preston; mother in law Jeannette Blanchfield of Valley Center, CA; a brother Toby Thomas (Lisa) of Federalsburg, 2 sisters Kelli Thomas Jester of Denton; Rachel Calloway of Federalsburg; sister in law Stacy Blanchfield of Preston and brother in law Kenneth Boone (Mila) of Valley Center, CA. In addition he is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive family and friends on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 3-5pm at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, we will be allowing no more than 10 people in the church at a time. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Interment services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make donations, it can be made to the family through venmo @KeriThomas9119 or you can reach out to the family directly for additional options.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 20, 2020.