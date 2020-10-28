1/1
Wallace Walter Martinetti
1929 - 2020
Wallace Walter Martinetti, 91, of Cambridge, Maryland passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Born on October 22, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late Madeline Feista and Julian Conway Martinetti.

Wallace was raised in Brooklyn and attended the local schools there.

On July 30, 1955, he married the former Carol Ann Schoenberg. Wallace and his wife raised three sons together. After retiring as an aircraft electrician in the mid 80's, he and his family found their way to the Eastern Shore of Maryland and made their home in Cambridge.

Wallace loved the Eastern Shore country living better than he did the city life. He stated in an interview in 2005 that "Living in the city's like living in hell for me. Asphalt and concrete-they can have it." Since he felt like no one retires in this day and time he started his own window washing business, Clear Impressions and continued in business for 20+ years. Anyone who would see Wallace would also see his sidekick, Tony, his German shepherd dog. They were definitely a team. Being an animal lover and a people person Wallace had his perfect retirement job. Wallace loved playing pool and in his younger years was very fond of motorcycles.

Surviving besides his wife of 65 years, Carol is his children Eugene Scott Martinetti and his wife Regina and Wayne Walter Martinetti and his wife Gabriella along with five grandchildren and host of friends.

Preceding him in death besides his parents is a baby daughter Susan Mary Martinetti and son Kenneth John Martinetti.

In keeping with Wallace's wishes there will be no formal services.

Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A.

To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com

Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 28, 2020.
