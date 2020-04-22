Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Walter A. Cornell


1930 - 2020
Walter A. Cornell Obituary
Walter A. Cornell passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 at his home in Easton, MD. He was 89 years old.

He was born in Baltimore, Maryland on December 23, 1930 to the late Walter S. and Emma Cornell. He married the former Dorothy M. Hebler on June 12, 1954. They made their home in Pasadena before moving to the Eastern Shore in 1999.

Walter served in the U.S. Army and worked for the Federal Government as an Engineering Technician. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Dorothy Cornell, their children Carol A. Mattison (Edwin), Catherine M. Patras (Stav) and Michael B. Cornell (Cindy), his sisters Mary Ellen Murphy, Eileen Woollen, Marlene McDonald and Linda Wilson,along with 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Barnhart.

Services will be held at a later date at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 23, 2020
