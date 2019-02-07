GREENSBORO - Walter Edward Cecil, 83, of Greensboro, Md. passed away on January 31, 2019. He was born on June 14, 1935 in Easton, to the late Henry Edgar Cecil and Lula Foster.

Over the years, he has worked for Anderson Lumber Company, Wards Component, Erik K. Straub, and most recently before retirement, a caretaker at the Chef Boyardee estate.

He was such a wonderful father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, brother in law, and friend. He always enjoyed being surrounded by family. When it was time to go he would always say "What's your hurry?", even if you have spent the entire day. He may not have always said the words until more recently but there was definitely no question how much he loved his family. He could always make you laugh and had a smile that would make your day. He will be missed more than words can say.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Cecil is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Betty Ann Cecil; by one son, Walter Edward Cecil Jr.; and by numerous siblings. He is survived by one son, Richard (Cindy) Cecil, of Federalsburg; daughters: Cindy (Jerry) Dement, of Harrington; Peggy Hilghman (Charles Price), of Preston; Laura (Frank) Lewis, of Preston; Tammy (Fred) Sculley, of Henderson; 13 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Bethlehem Wesleyan Church in Preston on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m.