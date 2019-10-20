|
Walter H. Campbell, Jr. of Berlin, MD, formerly of St. Michaels, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was 88 years old.
Born in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, Mr. Campbell was the son of the late Walter H. Campbell, Sr. and Dorothy Vanaslin Campbell. He grew up in Easton, MD graduating from Easton High School in 1949. During his high school years he served as Vice President of his class as well as earning his Eagle Scout distinction. After completing the ROTC program at Western Maryland College (McDaniel) and graduation, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Army. He served on active duty and with the reserves. It was his great honor to serve the nation in this capacity. He subsequently pursued additional studies at The Johns Hopkins University, attaining his Masters of Education. Walt served as a Public Education Administrator in Harford County Schools for over 23 years before retiring to St. Michaels, MD. There, he became a Docent for the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum where he was able to incorporate both his love of teaching and the Eastern Shore. Additionally, he served as President of the Bay 100 Education Foundation for a number of years.
Mr. Campbell is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margaret (Peggy)Van Dyke Campbell of Berlin, daughter Susan (Sue) Campbell Hill and husband B. Scott Hill of Roanoke, VA; son William (Bill) Campbell and wife Jennifer W. Campbell and granddaughters Emily and Gillian of Dallas, Texas.
Funeral services for Mr. Campbell were private. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to honor Mr. Campbell may make donations to Mission K9 Rescue (https://missionk9rescue.or ) in his honor.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019