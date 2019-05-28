EASTON - Walter James Cuttler, 78, of Easton, MD, died of pancreatic cancer on May 23, 2019, peacefully surrounded by family. Walt was born in Homestead, PA, on June 4, 1940.

He graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with degrees in Social Studies and Geography and soon after obtained a Master's in Education Administration and Supervision from University of Maryland. He was happily married to his wife, Charlotte (Roche) Cuttler for almost 56 years.

Before coming to Easton, Walt spent his career as a school administrator in Prince George's County, MD. There, he also raised his three children with Charlotte, was a baseball coach for Little League, a vestry member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Collington, and member of the Bowie Jaycees. He also orchestrated and participated in many memorable activities with the "Enterprise Gang," who became treasured lifelong friends.

He brought his community spirit to Maryland's Eastern Shore upon retiring here in 2002, serving several terms as chair of the Advisory Committee of the Department of Social Services. He was also a member of the Hospital Advisory Committee and volunteered as a Caring Clown (aka Dr. Gesundheit) at the University of MD Shore Medical Center at Easton. He enjoyed numerous activities, including traveling with friends from Christ Church, Easton, where he served as an usher. He also spent many fulfilling hours with the Talbot Interfaith Shelter during its inception. In addition, Walt really had fun playing golf with the Wednesday Senior Group at the Easton Club. He simply loved life on the Eastern Shore, spending time on the water and at the beach. He also spent many happy vacations with his family at their beloved cabin on the Allegheny River, which Walt built with his father in 1952.

Walt was predeceased in death by his parents: William C. Cuttler and Dorothy Boyd Cuttler; and his sister, Marian Halt. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; children: Bill (Ann), of Herndon, VA; Tiffany (Mike), of Bowie, MD; and Michelle (John), of London, England. He will be warmly remembered by six loving grandchildren, who were the apples of his eye: Charlie, Bennett, Braden, Emily, Clara and Grace.

Please, in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions be made to the Palliative Care Unit of the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, 219 S. Washington St., Easton, MD 21601 or the Talbot Interfaith Shelter, P.O. Box 2004, Easton, MD 21601.

A memorial service will be held at Christ Church, Easton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1st.

Published in The Star Democrat on May 29, 2019