Walter Jesse Dunn, Sr., fondly known as "Perky", passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was 77.
He was born on June 13, 1942, the son of the late Ferd Dunn and Lula (Boyd) Dunn.
He graduated Federalsburg High School with the class of 1961 and then served in the United States Army from 1961-1964. He went on to become a power house operator at E.I. DuPont for 37 years.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 29, 2020.