ROYAL OAK - Walter Robert Moore Valliant of Royal Oak, MD, died on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Bayleigh Chase in Easton, MD. He was 94.

Born in Easton on June 21, 1925, he was the son of the late William Harris Valliant Jr. and Katherine Moore Valliant. After graduating from St. Michaels High School in 1942, he joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed on the aircraft carrier USS Princeton in the Pacific Theater of Operations, which was sunk by Japanese aircraft on Oct. 24, 1944, in the Leyte Gulf Campaign. He survived the sinking and was released from active duty in 1945. He was then employed by the Chesapeake Bay Ferry Systems as a deckhand based out of Claiborne. In 1948, he joined the C&P Telephone Co., retiring in June 1975 as assistant field engineer. After that retirement, he worked part time for Easton Wholesale Co. and Easton Ice Co. before owning a boat rental business and a general store in Bellevue.

Active in the community, he was a life member of Easton Elks Lodge #1622, Easton VFW Post 5118, Talbot Post #70, American Legion, the Navy League, the Telephone Pioneers and the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. A Freemason, he was a member of Coats Lodge No. 102, and AF and AM; past master of Granite Lodge; and a member of the York and Scottish Rites and Boumi Temple. He was a member of Christ Church in St. Michaels.

He served as president of the Talbot County Board of Education and of the Maryland Association of Boards of Education, was a past chairman of the Talbot County Liquor Board and was past president of the Talbot County Democratic State Central Committee. He was also past commander of the Miles River Power Squadron and of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 45.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Irene Valliant, of Annapolis (Robert Muller); two sons: John Robert Valliant, of Easton (Lise); Donald Louis Valliant, of Bethesda; and two grandchildren: Melissa Valliant, of Baltimore, and Allison Valliant, of Annapolis.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Irene Mazor Valliant, on March 10, 2019; a sister, Anneta E. Betton; and a brother, William H. Valliant III.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 16 at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD 21601, where a Masonic Memorial Service, conducted by Coats Lodge No. 102, AF and AM, will be held just prior to the funeral service.

A private burial, with military honors, will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Beulah.

Memorial donations may be made to Talbot Hospice or .

For online condolences, please visit: fhnfuneral home.com Published in The Star Democrat on July 3, 2019