|
|
Walton Egelanian, 90, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his home in Easton, MD.
Born on May 3, 1929 in Detroit, MI, Walton "Ege" was the son of Nazaret Egelanian and Satanig Krikorian, both emigres from Guren, Turkey.
Walton graduated from John Marshall High School, Richmond, VA in1946 and from Virginia Polytechnic Institute ("Virginia Tech") in 1950 with a degree in electrical engineering. He began a long career at the National Security Agency ("NSA") upon graduation from Virginia Tech where he worked for 39 years. Following his career at NSA, he continued his work in national security at Bendix/Honeywell for ten plus years. Following his retirement, He and Frances moved to Scranton, PA, where they lived for 15 years before moving to Easton, Maryland in 2009, where he resided for the past 10 years.
On December 18, 1954, he married his wife of 65 years, the former Frances Barbara Alfieri, of Dunmore, PA, and together they raised four children in College Park, MD.
He is survived by his wife Frances, along with daughter, Taryn L Egelanian, Berwyn Heights, MD; son Nazar ("Nick") A Egelanian, Annapolis, MD; daughter Erica E Shuman, Annapolis, MD; son Walton ("Wally") A Egelanian, Brooklyn, NY; granddaughter Hannah E Shuman, New York, NY; granddaughter, Sophie L Shuman, Annapolis, MD; grandson Jason A Egelanian, Portland, OR and granddaughter Leah N Egelanian, Boulder, CO.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, Walton was predeceased by his sister Mary, Paramus, NJ, who recently passed away on October 14, 2019. Prior to her passing, brother and sister were known to speak at least weekly throughout their lives.
He was an avid University of Maryland basketball and Washington Nationals baseball fan and delighted in seeing them win the NCAA Basketball title and World Series, respectively, during his life. His greatest joy, however, was being with family and grandchildren, whom he cherished.
Public Visitation will be held from 1-4 PM on Thursday, December 19 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 200 S Harrison St, Easton, MD 21601. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday December 20 at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church 1210 S. Washington St, Easton, MD 21601 followed by a private burial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions may be made in his honor to: Armenian General Benevolent Union https://agbu.org/donate/, St. Vincent de Paul Society,
29533 Canvasback Drive. PO BOX 783, Easton, MD 21601, Virginia Tech School of Engineering Scholarship Fund https://apps.es.vt.edu/onlinegiving/gift.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019