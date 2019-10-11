|
Wanda Prochnik Feldmark passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019, in Easton, MD She was born in Lvov, Poland in August of 1922, that began a full and adventurous life.
She is predeceased by her husband Joseph and daughter Eva Newlan. She is survived by her daughter, Marjorie Opalski, four grandchildren, Michelle, Michael, Mark, Jessica and five great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 12:00-3:00 at her daughter's home Easton MD.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 13, 2019