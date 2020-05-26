WAYNE BINGHAM STALLINGS- February 4, 1953 to May 22, 2020. Born in Hampton, Virginia, son of Ann Olivia Parkinson and James Donald Stallings. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1971, and joined the Maryland State Police, graduating from the academy in 1974. After his time on the road, he worked undercover for MSP primarily in Prince George's County. After deciding to pursue his passion for flying, he took a sabbatical during which he learned to fly helicopters and single and multi-engine fixed-wing aircraft. Upon his return to MSP, Wayne flew a Medevac helicopter for Trooper 4 out of Salisbury until the mid 1980's, when he transitioned to the Maryland Natural Resources Police. As a corporal with NRP, he flew a variety of plane and rotor platforms out of Easton, including a DeHavilland Beaver on floats.
Wayne's law enforcement career was cut short in 1996, when he was diagnosed with Laryngeal Cancer. He ultimately beat the disease, but was forced to retire from commercial flight. Unable to sit still in retirement, he joined BAYCO Inc. in Easton as a warehouse manager and driver, giving him the freedom to travel the east coast until final retirement in 2017. Until his death, he indulged in his other favorite hobbies: cruising with his wife, cooking and eating. He also enjoyed the time he spent with his friend, military veteran Tommy Harrison.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Susan Long Burr Clifford; two sons, Craig Bingham Stallings and Brian Donald Stallings; two stepsons, Henry Frazer Sinclair Clifford and George Winthrop Burr Clifford; and 10 grandchildren, as well as sisters, Patricia Henry and Pamela Stallings and nieces and nephews who adored him. His brother James Stallings passed away in 2017.
Wayne was a beloved husband, father, uncle and brother. His lifelong public service touched countless individuals and his memory will live on with those who loved him and those whose lives he saved.
There will be a visitation from 3 to 4:30 on Saturday May 30th at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St. Easton. In keeping with Wayne's nature, please don't dress up, dress casual. Please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com for details and to sign the virtual register book. In lieu of flowers, please donate to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, https://nleomf.org, in Wayne's memory.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 26, 2020.