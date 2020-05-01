Wayne R. Peterson, 77, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 with his son by his side. He was born on July 19, 1942 in Cambridge and was the son of the late Ralph C. Peterson and Mildred Taylor Peterson.



Wayne was a 1960 graduate from Cambridge High School. Upon graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 and was honorably discharged in 1964. He attended Marquette University, in Michigan, while serving in the U.S. Air Force.



In his youth, he played Little League Baseball, was active in Dorchester County 4-H and earned many awards as a Boy Scout. In later years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and helping with the family farm. He grew up in the Methodist faith at Friendship United Methodist Church at Aireys. Wayne retired from DuPont's in Seaford with 40 plus years to his credit.



He is survived by his wife Karen, his devoted son Eric Peterson (Carol Lee) two grandchildren Emilee and Axel Peterson, three stepchildren and former wife, Edith, the mother of his son. He is also survived by his sister Brenda Slacum (Terry) and their daughters, Allison Shockley and Angela Turner and their families and many cousins and friends. Wayne was predeceased by infant twin daughters and his maternal grandparents, George W. and Lorena Taylor and his paternal grandparents, Axel R. and Esther C. Peterson.



Services will be private at Dorchester Memorial Park with Rev. Dale Vroman officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Friendship United Methodist Church, c/o Mrs. Doris Weber, 5163 Maple Dam Road, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to the Dorchester County Public Library, 303 Gay Street, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.







