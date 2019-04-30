Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
510 Washington Street P.O. Box 1076
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-8220
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendell Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendell Larry Watkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wendell Larry Watkins Obituary
Wendell Larry Watkins, went to be with the Lord on April 24, 2019. Born on March 9, 1950, he was the son of the late Edward and Edna Watkins.
Larry leaves to cherish his memories: one daughter, Andrea and her husband Michael Riggins (Severn, MD); two grandchildren: Kennedy and Austin Riggins; two sisters: Celestine Dorsey, Sharon Wood (both of Cambridge, MD); one brother, Edward and his wife, Rachel Watkins (Mitchellville, MD); one niece, five nephews, five great nieces, two great nephews, and a host of cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4, 11 a.m. at Waugh Chapel United Methodist Church, Cambridge, with a viewing two hours prior. Interment in Waugh Cemetery.
Condolences sent to: www.henryfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now