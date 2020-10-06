Wendell S. "Smitty" Woodland, Jr., 76, of East New Market passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at UMSMC at Dorchester. He was born in Cambridge on December 13, 1943 and was a son of the late Wendell S. Woodland, Sr. and Paula Murrell Woodland.



Mr. Woodland graduated from South Dorchester High School class of 1962. He married the former Lois West, who passed away on September 2, 2013. Mr. Woodland worked at the Eastern Shore State Hospital with 32 years of service. He enjoyed going to the Scottish festivals, riding his motorcycle, going to the flea markets and helping his son on the farm. Mr. Woodland also liked collecting albums and CD's. He was a member of Scottish Clan Donnachaidh.



He is survived by a son Michael Woodland and wife Dawn of Woolford, a daughter Wendy Macer and husband Darnell of East New Market, seven grandchildren Michael Woodland, Jr., Samantha Woodland, Sydney Woodland, Trinity Woodland, Justin Macer, Dasaiya Macer and Serena Macer and several cousins.



A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1 pm at Dorchester Memorial Park with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Face mask and social distancing is required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store