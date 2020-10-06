1/1
Wendell S. "Smitty" Woodland Jr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wendell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wendell S. "Smitty" Woodland, Jr., 76, of East New Market passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at UMSMC at Dorchester. He was born in Cambridge on December 13, 1943 and was a son of the late Wendell S. Woodland, Sr. and Paula Murrell Woodland.

Mr. Woodland graduated from South Dorchester High School class of 1962. He married the former Lois West, who passed away on September 2, 2013. Mr. Woodland worked at the Eastern Shore State Hospital with 32 years of service. He enjoyed going to the Scottish festivals, riding his motorcycle, going to the flea markets and helping his son on the farm. Mr. Woodland also liked collecting albums and CD's. He was a member of Scottish Clan Donnachaidh.

He is survived by a son Michael Woodland and wife Dawn of Woolford, a daughter Wendy Macer and husband Darnell of East New Market, seven grandchildren Michael Woodland, Jr., Samantha Woodland, Sydney Woodland, Trinity Woodland, Justin Macer, Dasaiya Macer and Serena Macer and several cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1 pm at Dorchester Memorial Park with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Face mask and social distancing is required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved