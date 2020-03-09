|
Wendy Sue Martin of Denton, MD passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was 39 years old.
Born in Milford, DE on January 23, 1981, Mrs. Martin was the daughter of Sandra Ann Sheridan of Seaford, DE and the late Danny Lee Goss. She had been a care provider at the Community Integrated Services in Milford. She liked to search for missing persons and crime solving as a hobby.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Martin is survived by her husband of seventeen years, David E. Martin, Jr. of Denton; three sisters: Karen Ann Goss (Kelly) of Laurel, MD, Latisha Haddaway (George) of Easton, MD, and Nikki Martin (DJ) of Denton; a brother, Danny Goss of Seaford; her mother and father-in-law's, David, Sr. and Brenda Martin of Denton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, March 13th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may visit with the family one hour before the service. The interment is private.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to PCOS Awareness Association, 2215 Plank Rd. #234, Fredericksburg, VA 22401-5226 (www.pcosaa.org).
To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020