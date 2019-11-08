|
Wilbert ( Buzz ) Leroy Miles, Jr. 88 of Federalsburg left this world on November 1st after a lengthy illness. He was born on August 13, 1931 to the late Wilbert Leroy Miles and Jennie Pearl Miles. In addition to his parents he was pre-deceased by his wife Susan Kathleen Miles; a son George Kurt Schriver and a sister Jennie Norinne Alt. Surviving Wilbert are his three children; Scarlett Susan Miles of Palmyra, NY; Lenny Evan Miles of Chestertown and Myrtle Kathleen Miles of Federalsburg. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Wilbert was a proud Marine Corps veteran who served honorably in the Korean War. A memorial dedication will be held at a later date.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019