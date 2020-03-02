|
|
Wilbur Leroy Lake, Jr., 58 of Federalsburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Federalsburg, MD, to Eva Mae Williams Lake and the late Wilbur Leroy Lake, Sr.
Wilbur was a student of Colonel Richardson school system until he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1978. He served his country for 7 years. Later, he became an employee of Solo Cup, Federal Paper, Celeste Industries Corporation and H&M Bay, where he was employed for over 20 years. Wilbur loved cars, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Wilbur was always willing to give and to lend a helping hand wherever needed.
He is survived by his mother, Eva Mae Lake, his daughters, Melanie Weekley of Virginia, Raven Lake, Denesha Norris, and son, Zamir Savage; grandchildren, Donovan Weekley and Yuri Bonner; siblings, Clyde Williams, Roberta Smith, Leona Dorleans, Irene Gibbs (Otis) of East New Market, and Samuel Lake, uncles Joseph Claggett (Pat), George Williams (Lottie) of Florida and Larry Williams of Oklahoma; Special Cousin, Paul Lake; and Special friends Wanda Hill and Barney and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Leroy Lake, Sr.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11am at Park Lane Church of God, in Federalsburg, MD. A viewing will be held from 9-11am prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Federal Hill Cemetery immediately following the service.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020