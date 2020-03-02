Home

POWERED BY

Services
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Park Lane Church of God
Federalsburg, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Park Lane Church of God
Federalsburg, MD
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Federal Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilbur Lake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilbur Leroy Lake Jr.


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilbur Leroy Lake Jr. Obituary
Wilbur Leroy Lake, Jr., 58 of Federalsburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Federalsburg, MD, to Eva Mae Williams Lake and the late Wilbur Leroy Lake, Sr.

Wilbur was a student of Colonel Richardson school system until he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1978. He served his country for 7 years. Later, he became an employee of Solo Cup, Federal Paper, Celeste Industries Corporation and H&M Bay, where he was employed for over 20 years. Wilbur loved cars, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Wilbur was always willing to give and to lend a helping hand wherever needed.

He is survived by his mother, Eva Mae Lake, his daughters, Melanie Weekley of Virginia, Raven Lake, Denesha Norris, and son, Zamir Savage; grandchildren, Donovan Weekley and Yuri Bonner; siblings, Clyde Williams, Roberta Smith, Leona Dorleans, Irene Gibbs (Otis) of East New Market, and Samuel Lake, uncles Joseph Claggett (Pat), George Williams (Lottie) of Florida and Larry Williams of Oklahoma; Special Cousin, Paul Lake; and Special friends Wanda Hill and Barney and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Leroy Lake, Sr.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11am at Park Lane Church of God, in Federalsburg, MD. A viewing will be held from 9-11am prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Federal Hill Cemetery immediately following the service.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.

Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilbur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -