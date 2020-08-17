Willa C. Harrison
St. Michaels, Willa Catherine Jaynes Harrison, of St. Michaels died at Talbot Hospice House, Easton on Friday August 14, 2020. She was 93 years old.
Born on April 26, 1927 at Harrison's Ferry near Hurlock, Md. She was the daughter of the late William Filmore and Zora Craig Jaynes.
In 1944 she graduated from Hurlock High School, and married her High School sweetheart, Bafford Hope Harrison, on July 30, 1944. Mr. Harrison was stationed aboard a sonar and radar submarine training ship in New London, CT. for the duration of WWII. They then made their home in St. Michaels after his discharge from the Navy in 1946, and continued to live there for the next 73 years.
Mrs. Harrison is survived by her son; Jerry Hope Harrison (Dana) of Easton, two daughters; Carol H. Huhn (Tom) of Venice, FL., and Anne H. Barker (Mike) of Lakeview OH., eight grandchildren; thirteen Great-grandchildren and two Great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents Willa was preceded in death by her husband Hope Harrison and her sisters; Maude J. Cross, Vera J. Freeman, Alyce J. Carey, and Frances J. Jaynes.
Willa loved to read, play bridge, do needlework, and gardening. She was the secretary of her husband's construction business. They loved to dance belonging to the Talbot Dance Club for many years. She stayed close to her sisters and parents and had lunch with them every month for 39 years.
She was very active in St.Lukes United Methodist Church serving as a greeter on Sunday mornings, and the church treasurer, and one of the ladies who made needlepoint alter cushions for the church, she was also on the garden committee of the church. She was the 4H leader for 10 years and is remembered fondly by all the girls whose lives she touched.
Funeral services will be held at St. Lukes United Methodist Church, St. Michaels on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00AM, where the family will receive friends one hour prior the service.
Burial will be in the Olivet Cemetery, St. Michaels.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations in Mrs. Harrisons name to St. Lukes United Methodist Church, P.O Box 207 St. Michaels, MD 21663
Arrangements are by, Framptom Funeral Home/ Ostrowski Chapel St. Michaels.
To share memories with the family visit (www.framptom.com
)