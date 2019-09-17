|
Willard Kenneth "Bud" Sherwood died on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his home in Cordova, Maryland. He was 89.
Bud was born on November 5, 1929 in Maryland to the late W. Thomas Sherwood and Ida Favinger Sherwood.
Bud worked as a farmer, a horse trainer, and worked for several years at Bay Country Dodge in their parts department. He enjoyed fox hunting, but Bud's true passion was jousting. He was a Charter Member of the Eastern Shore Jousting Association, where he was a lifetime member and still attended tournaments up until two years ago. Bud was a true handyman and was able to fix anything.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie Holland Sherwood, their children: Thomas "Kenny" Sherwood and his wife, Penny, Michael "Mike" Sherwood, and Willard "Donnie" Sherwood and his wife, Diane; grandchildren: Tracy, Tommy, Barry, Windy, Cathy Jo, Michelle and Jennifer; great-grandchildren: Taylor, Josh, Will, Madison, Mason, Katie, Heather, Zach, Riley, Emma, Landon and Laila.
In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his brothers: Jim, Bill, Frank, Tom and Barney, and a sister, Catherine Andrews.
A visitation will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 6-8PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD 21601. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11AM at Old St. Joseph's Catholic Church 13209 Church Lane Cordova, MD 21625. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Hillsboro, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601. For online tributes, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 18, 2019