Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Waugh Chapel United Methodist Church
Cambridge, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Waugh Chapel United Methodist Church
Cambridge, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Combs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. "Bill" Combs


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. "Bill" Combs Obituary
William "Bill" Alexander Combs (Age 80) the beloved husband of the late Dale Ann Combs, was surrounded in love, on both sides, as he left this earthly life, crossing over on Friday, March 6, 2020. He has been set free. His heart is happy.

Bill was also preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Fanny; his in-laws, Anton and Helen Kral; his brother, Michael; and sister-in-law Joy.

He is survived by his five children: Susan Carol, William Alexander Jr., Kathleen Frances, Amy Elizabeth and Jill Helen. Their spouses: Ronald Foushee, Diane Combs, William "Bill" Wallace, Sam Taylor, and Bryan Updyke. Bill and Dale loved and adored their 8 grandchildren: Margaret Frances Wallace, Sarah Dale Wallace, Bryanna Elizabeth Updyke - her finance James Ash, Mackenzie Lyn Taylor, Liam Alexander Combs III, Cameron Jeppie Foushee, Shelby Lynn Taylor and Audra Christine Combs. Bill is also survived by a multitude of other loving family members and amazing friends.

The family invites all who knew Bill to a celebration of his life, to be held this Friday, March 13th starting at 12 PM, at the Waugh Chapel United Methodist Church in Cambridge, MD, where he formerly sang in the choir. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613, Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or to Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County, 908 W. Isabella St, Salisbury, Maryland, 21801. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -