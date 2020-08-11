William A. Dyott, Jr. passed away on August 8, 2020 at Lynn Haven Personal Care Home in Black Lick, PA. He was 92.
He was born on October 13, 1927 in Royal Oak, MD. He was the son of the late William A. Dyott, Sr. and Ida Mae Scott Dyott.
Mr. Dyott served honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II.
Mr. Dyott is survived by his son, David Dyott and his wife Martha of Indiana, PA; grandson, Brian J. Dyott of Homer City, PA and great-grandson, Adam Dyott. Also, siblings, Betty Sard (Ronald) of Preston, Cattie Larrimore, Agnes Kraus, Ottsie Dyott and Herbert Dyott (Dianne) all of Easton, Faye Aikenhead of Preston, Frances Murphy of Hurlock and James Dyott (Carolyn) of Port Ritchie, FL. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Henry Dyott, son, William H. Dyott, brother, Harold Dyott, sister, Shirley Link and special friend, Pauline Meredith.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11 AM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, where friends may call one-hour prior from 10AM to 11 AM. Burial with honors will follow at 1 PM at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veteran's Cemetery in Hurlock.
