William Alvin Hitchens, Jr., age 57, son of the late Rev. William A. Hitchens, Sr., and Claudette Sanders Hitchens, transitioned from this life into eternal peace on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. A viewing in his remembrance will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 3-6pm at New Revelation Baptist Church, Cambridge, MD. A Celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00AM. Family and friends may call two hours prior. Services streamed live at Facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa
. Condolences may be sent henryfh.com