William (Bill) Austin Davis, 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Easton, MD, in the presence of Dotte Davis, his loving wife; and Daniel and William Davis, his sons.

The son of E. Austin and Lucile B. Davis, he was born on April 23, 1942 in Washington, DC, he was a 1960 graduate of Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, MD, where he grew up.

As a youth, he played with the Washington, DC Police Boys Band. He also performed with the Metronotes, a Metropolitan Methodist Church band that performed for the Red Cross at senior facilities, St. Elizabeth Hospital and the Home for the Incurables. He was first chair first trumpet throughout high school in the concert band and served in the same capacity in the Maryland State High School Band. He attended the University of Maryland, where he was a member of its swim team. He also honored his country by serving proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Throughout his life, he gave back to and entertained his community as an outstanding trumpeter. He also entertained throughout the Washington, DC area, and was cited for his trumpet performances by then Vice President of the United States, Hubert Humphrey. He attained Realtor Emeritus, from a career in selling and developing residential and marina properties. He truly honored and cared for all those he worked with and managed.

He was a passionate and avid sportsman - fishing, football, and baseball among his favorites. A large part of his joy came from coaching and cheering his two boys and being present for all of their sports endeavors.

He thoroughly enjoyed boating and fishing and captained many trips for family and friends, including organizing trips for the Benedictine School of Ridgley, MD. We're so grateful as a family for this passion that persists as a result of his life. A Christian his entire life, one of his favorite verses in this uncertain world, Proverbs 3:5, has now become a certainty.

Bill is survived by his wife, Dotte; sons: Daniel and William Davis, their spouses; six grandchildren; a sister, Nancy Babb; and a brother, Bruce Davis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, E. Austin and Lucile B. Davis.

His close family will Celebrate his Life in private. The family has designated Bryan Brothers Foundation (www.shorekids.org or P.O. Box 973, Easton, MD 21601) for memorial contributions in Bill's honor.

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Star Democrat on July 10, 2019