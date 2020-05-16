William "Gene" Boyce
1942 - 2020
William 'Gene' Boyce was born December 28, 1942 in Renick, West Virginia to William Marvin Boyce (deceased in 1945 while serving honorably in the U.S. Army during WWII), and Betty Louise Dixon (formerly Fanning). Step-son of Ellwood Dixon and brother of Joanne Holter (Joppa, MD), Johnny Dixon (Ocala, FL), and predeceased by Joseph and Gerald Dixon. He was a long-time resident of Cordova, MD (formerly of Joppa, MD) and a graduate of Edgewood High School. Married for 46 years to Margaret 'Peggy' Boyce (formerly Anderson) in Bel-Air, Maryland. Father of five children: William G. Boyce, II (Karen) of Joppa, MD, Leslie M. Shackleford of Bel Air, MD, Sunny K. Boyce (Sam Sidh) of Baltimore, MD, and Adam T. Boyce (Stacey) of Denver, CO. Grandfather of Galen, Tiarra, Kyra, Zoe and Abigail, and great-grandfather of Jackson and Logan, as well as, many nieces and nephews. Gene worked as a Construction Superintendent focusing on Maritime Construction (bridges, piers) from Pennsylvania to Georgia first with Mclean Construction in Baltimore, MD for 33 years and then with T.I.C. in Savannah, GA for 14 years. Gene loved the Eastern Shore and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed cooking for his family and friends. Due to current restrictions the memorial will be private.

For online condolences and to sign the virtual guestbook, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Star Democrat on May 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
