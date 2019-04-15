EAST NEW MARKET - William Charles Budd Jr., 90, of East New Market, Md. died Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.

Born Sept. 26, 1928 in Hebron, he was the son of the late William Charles Budd Sr. and Edna Mae Downes Budd.

He was a 1945 graduate of Hebron High School and after graduation worked for Mardela Body Works and then DuPont. He then joined the U.S. Army and served until 1952. After his discharge, he worked for several different companies and then opened his own business, Budd Sales and Service which he operated until his retirement in 2000.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Sterling Budd whom he married in 2001; two sons: Chuck Budd and wife Lisa, of East New Market; Joe Budd and wife Angie, of East New Market; three daughters: Cathy Phillips and husband Jimmy, of East New Market; Cindy Lewis and husband Stump, of Mooresville, North Carolina; Crista Budd, of East New Market; two stepdaughters: Evette Anderson, of East New Market; Joy Sterling, of Cleveland, Tennessee; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; four sisters: Grace Bennett, of Salisbury; Stella Mae Kenney, of Mardela Springs; Mary Frances Klaverweiden, of Delmar; Dottie Anne Atkinson, of Mardela Springs; nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lou Moxey Budd on May 28, 1993; a granddaughter, Stephanie Merritt; and a brother, Edward Budd.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 12:30 p.m. at Sunnyside Alliance Church in Secretary, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Rev. Mark Landon will officiate. Interment will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Beulah.

Charlie Budd IV, J.W. Phillips, Ed Collins, Adam Lewis, Brian Lewis, Ronnie Thomas, Matt Gootee, Dylan Cole will serve as pallbearers. George Hastings, Pete Moxey, Jake Jones, and Bill Kenny will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice at the Lake, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.