William Delmer Holland, Jr. of Frederick, Maryland passed away from this life on April 2, 2020 at Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center from COVID-19. He was 86 years old, the beloved husband of Janette Covey Holland, his high school sweetheart and wife of 65 years. He was born February 1,1934 in Wilmington, Delaware, the son of Delmer and Mary Elizabeth Holland. Bill was a US Army Veteran, 1956 to 1958, and served in Germany as an ambulance driver. Always happy working with his hands and fixing things, he has worked as an appliance service man at Sears and Gerardi Brothers; he also worked as a maintenance mechanic at Wilson Laurel Farms Poultry Company and Solo Cup Company. His number one priority was his family. Being a devoted husband, father and grandfather, he leaves to cherish his memory to Cindy Newsome, Wendy Worm (Mark), and Sherry Blanchard (Butch); also his six grandchildren, Timothy Newsome, Rebekah Newsome, Hollie Porter (Andrew), Kellie Dudrow, Katrina Blanchard and Mindy Blanchard, and a brother, Thomas Holland (Sandy), several cousins, nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Joanne Toomey, in-laws Clifford and Lennie Covey, and brother-in-law Donnie Covey. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bill's name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A celebration of life ceremony will be scheduled when all of this has passed at Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Beulah, Maryland.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 7, 2020