On August 12, 2020, William Elwood Handy of Oxford Maryland.



Mr. Handy was born July 15, 1954 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He was the son of the late William Edward Handy and the late Susan Stanley Handy.



He is survived by two sisters, Susan H. DuPont of Easton and Sara H. Finney of Baltimore, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Burial is Private. Services pending COVID 19 mandates.



