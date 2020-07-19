William E. Robinson, Jr., 73, of Federalsburg passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born in Elkton, MD on December 30, 1946 and was a son of Thelma Whitlock Robinson and the late William E. Robinson, Sr.
He graduated from Bohemian Manor High School. Mr. Robinson served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1965. On November 24, 2007, he married the former Tammy Adkins. He worked for many years at Tri Gas & Oil as a truck driver and later at Carlton Transport as a dispatcher. Mr. Robinson was also a truck driver at other places. He was a past member of Federalsburg Vol. Fire Company, where he was a past president.
He is survived by his wife Tammy Robinson, mother Thelma Ann Robinson, children Billy Robinson III, Timothy Wayne Robinson, Barbara Robinson, Clifford "Randy" Robinson and Cheryl Camacho (Ricky), grandchildren Jasmyn Robinson, Meredith Camacho and Xavier Camacho. He is also survived by his siblings Hazel Demsky (Chris), Mary Voshell, Mike Robinson (Joella), Lynn Price (Bob), Dot Baynard (Wayne), Belle Natali (Al), Susan Gray (Tom), Tom Robinson (Laurie), Wayne Everett (Cynthia), mother and father in law John and Janie Adkins, brother in laws John (Carol) Adkins, Thomas (Erin) Adkins and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his father, Mr. Robinson is preceded in death by siblings Edward Robinson, Billy Robinson, John Robinson, Harriet Daniels and Judy Robinson and a brother in law Cliff Voshell.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 am at Dorchester Memorial Park with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Face mask and social distancing is required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice
. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.