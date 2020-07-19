1/1
William E. Robinson Jr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William E. Robinson, Jr., 73, of Federalsburg passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born in Elkton, MD on December 30, 1946 and was a son of Thelma Whitlock Robinson and the late William E. Robinson, Sr.

He graduated from Bohemian Manor High School. Mr. Robinson served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1965. On November 24, 2007, he married the former Tammy Adkins. He worked for many years at Tri Gas & Oil as a truck driver and later at Carlton Transport as a dispatcher. Mr. Robinson was also a truck driver at other places. He was a past member of Federalsburg Vol. Fire Company, where he was a past president.

He is survived by his wife Tammy Robinson, mother Thelma Ann Robinson, children Billy Robinson III, Timothy Wayne Robinson, Barbara Robinson, Clifford "Randy" Robinson and Cheryl Camacho (Ricky), grandchildren Jasmyn Robinson, Meredith Camacho and Xavier Camacho. He is also survived by his siblings Hazel Demsky (Chris), Mary Voshell, Mike Robinson (Joella), Lynn Price (Bob), Dot Baynard (Wayne), Belle Natali (Al), Susan Gray (Tom), Tom Robinson (Laurie), Wayne Everett (Cynthia), mother and father in law John and Janie Adkins, brother in laws John (Carol) Adkins, Thomas (Erin) Adkins and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his father, Mr. Robinson is preceded in death by siblings Edward Robinson, Billy Robinson, John Robinson, Harriet Daniels and Judy Robinson and a brother in law Cliff Voshell.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 am at Dorchester Memorial Park with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Face mask and social distancing is required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved