On Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Bayhealth in Milford, DE, the Lord whispered "Sweet Peace" to ourbeloved, William Edward Outlaw, Sr., 81, of Hurlock, MD. A walk-through viewing in in his remembrance will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Hurlock United Methodist Church from 11:00AM to 12:00 Noon, followed by a celebration of his life at 12 Noon. Family has priority seating. Condolences may be sent to henryfh.com