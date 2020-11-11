William Ernest Goehringer, Jr., fondly known as "Ernie", passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.
He was born on July 25, 1954, the son of the late William Ernest Goehringer, Sr. and Faith Marie (Saunders) Goehringer.
He graduated from North Dorchester High School with the class of 1972 and he married, Michelle (Mikki) Goehrigner on April 16, 1995. Ernie lived his entire life on the family farm on Skinners Run Rd.
He was a life-long farmer who enjoyed the simple everyday things. He loved driving fast and loud pick-up trucks with a farm dog riding shotgun. He enjoyed socializing with friends and he appreciated a good top shelf drink. He liked to watch Nascar and old western movies and looked forward to the return of the Purple Martins and Hummingbirds to his backyard each Spring.
He was well known in the community for being a free spirit and thought that shoes and shirt were optional.
He enjoyed his daily visit with George Nagel, who has been a true and loyal friend since early childhood.
He is survived by his wife Mikki, daughter Rachel Wilson whom he adored and son-in-law Eric, and his sisters, Cindy and Darlene.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Keith Goehringer.
A celebration of life will be held at the Pavilion at Suicide Bridge Restaurant on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2-5pm. Please keep it casual, that's how Ernie would have wanted it.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
.