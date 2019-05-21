Resources More Obituaries for William Wharton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William F. Wharton

Obituary Condolences Flowers EASTON - William "Bill" Freestate Wharton of Easton, MD, died at Easton Memorial Hospital on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was 75.

Born Jan. 4, 1944 at Easton Memorial Hospital, he was the son of the late Dr. Franklin S. Wharton, DVM, and the late Frances Wharton deJonge, of Centreville, MD.

Bill attended schools in Queen Anne's County, and earned degrees (BA, MMus and DMA) in music from Trinity College, Hartford, CN; Northwestern University School of Music, Evanston, IL; and the Catholic University of America School of Music, Washington, DC. He studied music with a broad array of mentor teachers including Mrs. Margaret Wolcott, Centreville pianist and organist/choir director of Bill's hometown church; Professor Clarence Watters, world renown organist and pupil of Marcel Dupre; Richard Enright, organist and pupil of Bach expert Helmut Walcha and Dr. Conrad Bernier, organist, pupil of Joseph Bonnet, an internationally known teacher.

Dr. Wharton taught music for 35 years in the public schools of Talbot County and Chesapeake College, where he became the Professor of Music and was honored at his retirement as Professor Emeritus. In addition to his long career in music education, he served as Organist of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Easton, MD, for over 50 years. In 2007, in honor of 40 years of service at St. Mark's, the church honored him with the rebuilding and updating of the pipe organ's console. In 2017, in honor of his 50 years of service he was honored with a commissioned piece "Variations on Engelberg", composer Charlie V Stanford, 1852-1924, Variations by Mark Miller. It reads "In Honor of Dr. William Wharton for fifty years of service to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Easton, MD, September 17, 2017."

Wharton was a frequent attendant of regional and national conventions of the American Guild of Organists all over this country. He earned both the Associate and Choir Master Certifications of the AGO.

Bill was widely known in the Mid-Shore region for the many concerts that he performed and/or helped to organize, including the Abendmusiken Concerts. He served for some 10 years on the Talbot County Arts Council. Among his serious hobbies were computer and synthesizer music, photography, travel, and the stock market. Chesapeake College granted him a sabbatical in 1996 during which he traveled around the world to study and experience the music of other cultures, which included Thailand, Burma, Malaysia, Sri Lanka India, Egypt and Italy. His first trip out of this country in 1970 took him to France (where he met the great virtuoso Marcel Dupre) and England (where he heard the King's College Chapel Choir) which allowed him to play and study several important organs and cathedrals.

Bill is survived by his brother, Franklin M. Wharton, of Centreville MD; and sister-in-law, Kay G. Wharton, of Butler, PA. A brother, David B. Wharton proceeded him in death.

A memorial service and organ recital will be held at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Easton, MD. Date and time is to be determined.

Memorial contributions may be offered to the Organ Memorial Fund of St. Mark's Church, 100 Peachblossom Road, Easton, MD 21601.

For online tributes, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries