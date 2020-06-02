William Franklin Parks Jr.
1942 - 2020
William Franklin Parks, Jr., 77, of Cambridge passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his daughter's home. He was born in Cambridge on September 8, 1942 and was a son of the late William Franklin Parks, Sr. and Mary Linthicum Parks.

Mr. Parks graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1960 and graduated in 1962 from trade school in Trenton, NJ as a technical draftsman. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during Vietnam from 1964 to 1967 stationed at Twentynine Palms, CA. Mr. Parks worked with Westinghouse Inc., Charles Brohawn and Son, Deshield's Construction and with Chesapeake Equipment. He enjoyed watching sports on TV, especially pro baseball and college basketball. Mr. Parks also enjoyed fishing and hunting with his lab, Drake, who was always at his side.

He is survived by a daughter Amanda Mooney and husband John of Cambridge, a son Adam Parks of Cambridge, three grandchildren Mckenzie Mooney, Colin Mooney and Phoebe Parks, a sister Pamela Parks of Cambridge, a brother Robert Wayne Parks and wife Brenda of Old Fort, NC, two nieces and two nephews, Debbie Conn of Cambridge, Kathleen Parks of Old Fort, NC, Robert "Buck" Parks of Cambridge and David Parks and wife Laura of Hampstead, MD.

A walk through visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 11 to 12 at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. A private interment will be held at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery.



Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
1 entry
June 1, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Catherine Piasecki
Friend
