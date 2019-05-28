CHESTERTOWN - William H. Campbell Sr., 79, of Chestertown, MD, passed away on May 24, 2019 at home.

Bill was born on August 1, 1939, son of the late John Roeder Campbell Sr. and Pauline Hicks Campbell. He was born and raised in Betterton and was active in the Boy Scouts. In 1957, Bill graduated from Chestertown High School. At the age of 14, he began working for Delmarva Power mowing grass where he later became a trouble service man, retiring in 1994 after 38 years of service.

He served with the Maryland National Guard and was a life member of Betterton American Legion and Betterton V.F.C. and was a charter member of Chestertown Elks Lodge #2474. Bill enjoyed golfing, boating, playing cards, bird hunting, spending time with his friends and his dogs: Brandy, Libby and Gabby.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: John Roeder Campbell Jr. and Walter R. Campbell.

Bill is survived by his wife of 32 years, Flossie Whittington Campbell; children: William 'Chip' Campbell Jr. (Tammy), of Betterton; Mark E. Campbell, of Chestertown; Mark R. Elburn and Michael R. Elburn, both of Rock Hall; Glen D. Campbell, of Queens, NY; Kelley R. Campbell (Michele), of Galena; a sister, Dorothy Smith, of Worton; 12 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; five nieces and a nephew.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena, MD, where funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Burial will be held at a later date. Please dress casual.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Betterton V.F.C., 2 Howell Point Rd., Betterton, MD 21610 or the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County, 10720 Augustine Herman Hwy., Chestertown, MD 21620. Published in The Star Democrat on May 29, 2019