William Herbert Banks, 85 of Trappe died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Encompass Health in Salisbury.A Service of Celebration is scheduled at 11 am, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Talbot Evangelistic Church, Ocean Gateway, near Easton. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Friends may also call 5 to 7 pm, Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Interment will take place at the Eastern Shore Veteran Cemetery 1 pm, Friday, October 23, 2020.Send condolences to: www.henryfuneralhomepa.com