William H Hawkins, Jr, 99 of Centreville passed Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Corsica Hills Nursing in Centreville.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, 2020, 9 to 11 am at New Life Community United Methodist Church in Centreville. The Interment will take place 2 pm, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Eastern Shore Veteran Cemetery near Hurlock.
Send condolences to: www.henryfuneralhomepa.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 24, 2020.