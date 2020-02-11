|
William "Bill" Lee Hynson of Rock Hall, MD, passed away on February 5, 2020 at his home. He was 90.
Born on December 20, 1929 in Piney Neck, he was the son of the late Lee and Minnie May Dierker Hynson. He was also predeceased by sister Olivia Hynson, and brother Richard Gerald Hynson.
On November 15, 1947, he married Frances Toulson of Rock Hall (Chestertown High School class of 1943) at Wesley Chapel Parsonage. From 1950 to 1952, Bill served in the United States Air Force. Bill worked on the water from a young age and then went to work for MariTrans Marine Transportation. There he worked his way up to Tugboat Captain and retired in 1995. Bill was a 20-year, life member of the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Co., where he served as treasurer. He was also a member of the Sgt. Preston Ashley American Legion, Post #228 in Rock Hall.
In addition to his wife, Frances Hynson, he is survived by his sister in laws, Nancy Toulson, Ethel Toulson and Pina Clagg; nephews, Richard Wm. Hynson (Maxine) of Mechanicsville, MD, John "T-Bird" Toulson, Jeff Toulson and Stevie Toulson all of Rock Hall; nieces, Delilah Samantha Hymas (Rick) of Houston, Sharon J. Truitt and Andrea Edwards (Tim) of Rock Hall; grandnieces and nephews, Rachel H. Adams (Chris), Riccoh Hymas (Lauren), Corey Hynson, Robert Hynson, Joseph Joyner (Brooke), Cheri Woloszyn (Chuck), Wyatt and Chloe Toulson, Drew and Jonny Woloszyn, Aidan Hymas, and Soren and Roswell Hynson, numerous cousins as well as his beloved K9 companion, Pixie.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at Raum Chapel United Methodist Church where a visitation will be held one-hour prior (10-11am). Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Rock Hall Vol. Fire Co., Raum Chapel United Methodist Church or Compass Regional Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020