PRESTON - We are sad to announce that William J. Burrows Sr. passed from this life on March 24, 2019, at the age of 87.

He was the eldest son of Ida Marie Burrows-Dyott (nee Sard) and Charles T. Burrows.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Kathryn May Burrows (nee Pippin-Jones); his daughter, Donna; his brother, Carl; and his sisters, Charlotte and Catherine.

He is survived by two brothers, Charles "Sonny" Burrows, Denny Burrows; two sons, William J. Burrows Jr., Bruce Burrows; four grandchildren, William J. Burrows III, Rebecca Burrows, Ann Marie Higdon, Michelle Burrows of Billings, Mont.; as well as eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a large extended family.

William, known to his friends as "Jimmy" and to his family affectionately as "Pop," served honorably in the United States Army for 12 years and ended his various careers with service to the Talbot County Department of Corrections.

He lived a long life on the water, crabbing and fishing in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries up until his 85th year. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and trapper, often taking his furs to the "sales," where he traded for various goods and animals he could raise on his modest farm in Preston, Md. He was especially fond of birds and well known for raising peacocks and doves.

A service will be held at the Eastern Shore Veteran's Cemetery Chapel in Hurlock at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 19, followed by a memorial lunch gathering at the Preston Lyon's Club. Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary