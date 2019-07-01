|
|
SEAFORD, Del. - William James Jackson, 92, of Seaford, DE, was called home peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at his residence. He was born July 17, 1926 in Cambridge to the late Robert Sr. and Clara Payne Jackson.
In addition to his parents, William is preceded in death by a brother, Robert Jr.
William is survived by his children: Carmen Jackson Abbott, of Seaford; Carlos Jackson, of Seaford; Consuelo Jackson Hickman; his stepchild, Anthony Woolford; and one grandson, Karwin Turner.
Condolences sent to: www.henryfuneralhomepa.com
Published in The Star Democrat on July 3, 2019