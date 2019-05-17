GRASONVILLE - William Koski Sr. of Grasonville, Md., passed away on May 14, 2019, at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, Md. He was 86.

Born on March 21, 1933, in Secretary, Md., he was the son of Joseph and Helen Koski. William was a retired truck driver for Kane Transfer. He married his wife, Aline Lynch, in September 1962, and they moved to Grasonville in 1970.

William is survived by his wife, Aline Koski; children, Helen Kaye Wiggins (Mike), William Koski Jr., James "Jimmy" Koski (Tammy); 11 grandchildren, Donald Jr., Michael, Lisa, Jena (Jason), Brandon, William, William III "Trey," Tyler, Brianna, Ashley, Trinity; nine great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Michaela, Lindsay, John Jr., Ryan, Jason Jr., Jaycee "Papoose." He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Faye Breeding. William loved and cherished them all. They were his everything.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home P.A. in Chester, Md., where a service will be held on Monday, May 20, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Maryland Eastern Shore Veteran's Cemetery in Hurlock, Md.

