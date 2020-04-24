|
William L. Bryan Jr. "Bill" passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 at Genesis HealthCare in Easton. He was 76.
He was born on June 19, 1943 in Maryland to the late William L. Bryan Sr. and Charlotte Long.
Bill worked at Lance Cracker Co for 35 years as a delivery driver.
He is survived by his son; William L. Bryan III "Larry" (Lisa) of Trappe, his siblings; James Bryan of Trappe and Sharon Daffin (Gene) of Trappe, his step-children; Robin Poole (Tracey) of Indian Wells, California and Tammy Goodman (Dana) of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania and his grandchildren; Michael Bryan (Amanda) of Albany, New York and Grayson Bryan of Trappe, Colin Poole and Cloey Poole both of Indian Wells, California, Chas Fisher of Trappe and Lindsay Fisher of Cape Coral, Florida and a great-granddaughter Matilda Shea Bryan of Albany, New York.
Along with his parents Bill is preceded in death by his sister Phyllis Edwards of Kent Island.
Bill will always be known as the Lance Man.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020