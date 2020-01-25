Home

Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
William L. Wingate


1944 - 2020
William L. Wingate Obituary
William L. Wingate, 75, of East New Market passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at his home. He was born in Cambridge on September 23, 1944 and was a son of the late Otis L. Wingate, Sr. and Myra Insley Wingate.

He attended schools in Cambridge. Mr. Wingate worked at the Eastern Shore State Hospital Center and retired with 30 plus years of service. He enjoyed fishing and going to the boat races.

He is survived by his son Billy Wingate and wife Kim of East New Market, two grandchildren Kris Wingate and Myra Wingate, a sister Louise Griffith of College Park, and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mr. Wingate is preceded in death by a sister Alice Faye Hill, three brothers Otis Wingate, Jr., Wendell Wingate and Edgar Wingate, Sr.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Lt. Col. William Crabson officiating. Interment will follow at East New Market Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020
