Moore Funeral Home
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Wharves of Choptank Visitor & Heritage Center
3 Crouse Park Lane
Denton, MD
William Lee Trippett III


1942 - 2020
William Lee Trippett III Obituary
William Lee Trippett, III of Ridgely, MD, passed away at the UM Medical Center in Baltimore, MD on March 3, 2020. He was 77 years old.



Born in Baltimore on October 17, 1942, Mr. Trippett was the son of the late William Lee Trippett, Jr and Lena Mildred Mace Trippett. His wife, Sarah Haines Trippett died January 7, 2020.



Mr. Trippett graduated from Glen Burnie Senior High in 1960. He was a self-employed Master Mason and owned and operated S&B Masonry of Severna Park, MD, retiring in 1998. He and his wife, Sarah, established Fair Meadows Farm in Ridgely, MD, where he raised, bred and boarded Rocky Mountain Horses. Fair Meadows Farm was home to Mr. Trippett's pride and joy, his late gentle stallion, Rock n' Stroll "Rocky". Fair Meadows Farm was a fun loving, welcoming place where many people shared Mr. Trippett's love and enthusiasm for horses. Quick with a joke and a smile, Mr. Trippett will be affectionately remembered by the many lives he touched.



Mr. Trippett is survived by six children: William Mace Trippett (Lauri Anne), Cynthia Shaver, Steven Trippett, Angie Trippett Glass, Melody Trippett, David Trippett (Marilyn), and a daughter by marriage, Carol "Miki" Merritt; 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; and two brothers, Mike Trippett (Judy) and LeRoy Trippett (Darlene) .



A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Trippett will be held at 2 o'clock on Sunday, March 15th, 2020, at Wharves of Choptank Visitor & Heritage Center located at 3 Crouse Park Lane, Denton, Maryland 21629 where family and friends are invited to attend.



If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests they send them to either the Caroline Co. Humane Society, 407 W. Belle Rd., Ridgely, MD 21660 or to the Adkins Arboretum, 12610 Eveland Road, Ridgely, MD 21660. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020
