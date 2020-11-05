William "Bill" Leon Spicer, 93, prominent South Dorchester businessman and land owner passed away peacefully in his sleep Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home.
Born January 13, 1927, Bill was a son of the late Mary Bradshaw Spicer and Lingan Leon Spicer.
Bill attended the local schools and upon graduation served his country by joining the Merchant Marines. He served on board ship delivering troops and supplies for the war effort of World War II. Upon completion of the war Bill returned home and started working with Luthy Farm Machinery.
Bill married the former Nancy Malkus in 1950. They were blessed with two children and 66 years of marriage before Nancy's passing in 2016. After their marriage, Bill started farming with his brother-in-law Ted Malkus.
Bill joined his uncle Arthur at the Spicer Lumber Mill in 1954 as a mechanic. Bill became the owner of the mill in 1983 and continued the operation till his retirement in 1997.
Bill greatly enjoyed his retirement. He assisted his son Tommy at Chesapeake Wood Products anyway he could if nothing more than checking on him. Bill loved horses and considered himself a racehorse man. He enjoyed and spent a lot of time at Gypsy Hill Farms with Marty Burton and his son Brian working with the trotters. Bill owned a number of horses and looked forward to traveling with his son to the various race tracks on the circuit. In his later years, Bill had a regular schedule, check on Tommy then visit Cindy's Kitchen and then go back and check on Tommy again.
Bill was a family man, a community man and a man of faith. Bill and his wife Nancy were long time members of Immanuel United Church of Christ. He served on the board of Choptank Electric for 15 years and was also a member of Cloverleaf Standard Breed Owners Association.
Bill was always active in the Dorchester Outdoor Show and had been since its inception. Bill leaves a legacy of a hardworking, kind and caring gentleman that cherished his family, friends and his community. He will be lovingly missed by all.
Surviving is his daughter Janet Lewis and husband Lemuel; son Thomas "Tommy" Spicer and wife Debby; sister, Mary Etta Creighton and husband Robert; grandchildren. Jestina L. Bloodsworth and husband Joe, Stephen Lewis, Jr., Thomas Spicer, Jr. and wife Marcia, Brooks Hanes, Tammy Shockley and friend Tracy, Ryan Shockley and wife Hillary; special friends Norma Lee Cusick and Debbie Stewart; along with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Debbie Stewart for being his friend and caregiver during the last year as Bill's health declined.
Preceding him in death besides his parents and wife are brothers Barton Spicer and James "Jimmy" Lingan Spicer.
A walk through viewing will be held Friday evening, November 6, 2020 from 6:00 till 8:00 pm at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., 308 High St., Cambridge, MD
A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 beginning 1:00 pm at Old Trinity Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. Dale Krotee and Pastor Dave Stewart.
Serving as pallbearers will be T Spicer, Stephen Lewis, Ryan Shockley, Jason Spicer, Logan Spicer, Gordon Spicer and Brian Burton.
Honorary pallbearers are Sonny Malkus, Bill Malkus, Keith Malkus, Lin Spicer and Lemuel Lewis.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Bill's memory should be made to Immanuel Church of Christ, 5401 White Hall Road, Cambridge, Md. 21613
