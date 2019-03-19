Home

William M. Guilfoyle Obituary
EASTON - William M. Guilfoyle of Easton, MD, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Bayleigh Chase Assisted Living in Easton, MD. He was 94, almost 95!
Born May 16, 1924 in Queens, NY, he was the son of the late Thomas and Mary Guilfoyle. On August 22, 1943, he married Eleanor T. O'Brien at St. Patrick's RC Church in Miami, FL. In 1952, they moved to East Meadow, Long Island, NY, where he worked as an Electrical Engineer with Consolidated Edison until his retirement in 1977. Eleanor predeceased William on April 1, 2006.
A resident of Easton, MD since 1979, he was a member of St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
William Guilfoyle is survived by his children: Dr. William M. Guilfoyle Jr., of Durham, NC; Bryan J. Guilfoyle, of Revere, MA; Eleanor T. Hanson, of Jamestown, RI; one brother, Dennis Guilfoyle, of South Hampton, NH; five grandchildren: Kerry Thelen and her husband Andrew Thelen; Dr. Ryan Dickey; Keith Hickey and his wife Danielle; Nicholas Hanson; Michael Guilfoyle. William is also survived by his fiance, Katherine Elkins; and his son-in-law, William J. Hickey. Eileen G. Hickey, his daughter, predeceased him on April 11, 2018. William was predeceased by his sisters: Anne Cahill, Mary McElroy; and brother, Thomas Guilfoyle.
A funeral liturgy for William Guilfoyle will be Celebrated on Saturday, March 23 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Easton, MD. Friends may call on Friday, March 22, from 6-8 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD 21601.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 11365 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601.
Memorial donations may be made to Bayleigh Chase Assisted Living, 545 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601.
Online condolences may be made at: www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019
