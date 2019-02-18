Home

Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Chesterfield Cemetery
William M. Truitt Sr. Obituary
CENTREVILLE - William Michael "Mike" Truitt Sr. of Centreville, MD, died on February 17, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville. He was 62 years old.
Mike was born on August 5, 1956 in Easton, MD, and was the son of Florence Sharp of Cordova and the late Henry Sparks Truitt Jr. Mike worked for Sonny Eaton, and he loved farming and hunting.
In addition to his mother, Mike is survived by his wife, Sharon Truitt, and son Michael Truitt Jr., both of Centreville, MD; a brother, Phillip Truitt and his wife Betsy, of Queen Anne; and sisters: Cindy Durham and her husband, Mike, of Queen Anne; and JoAnn Councell and her husband Chip, of Cordova, MD.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 22 at 11 a.m. in Chesterfield Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.
Condolences may be made at: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019
