William Naylor Kirby passed away on January 7, 2020 in Easton. He was born September 7, 1927 in Trappe to Davis Clark Kirby and Ada Naylor Kirby. He graduated from Easton High School, attended the University of Maryland and was a World War II Navy Veteran.
He married Anne Johns Norris on June 16, 1951. Bill and Anne moved from Trappe to Easton in 1963. Bill had many passions in his life. Among them were his family; love of the land and the water; his boats The Breezy and The No Sons; oyster bed restoration in the Tred Avon River; growing grapes and making wine; and ice cream.
Bill was instrumental is planting vineyards on the Eastern Shore. He was a founding member of the Eastern Shore Wine Tasting Society and past president of the Maryland Grape Growers Association. He was active with the Chesapeake Bay Yacht Club, the Rural Life Museum of Trappe and the Izaak Walton League. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Trappe and Christ Church in Easton.
Bill is survived by his wife of 69 years, Anne; daughters Margery Kirby Cyr (Mark), Anne Hughlett Kirby, Amanda Kirby Mielke (Robert); grandchildren Erik Olaf Loberg (Sasha), Blake William Loberg, Allison Spencer Mielke (Daniel O'Brien), Katelin Mielke Frase (Eric), Gretchen Kemp Mielke (Christopher Connelly); and eight great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 17 at 2:00 PM at Christ Church in Easton. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Christ Church Restoration Fund, 111 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020